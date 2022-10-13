We're very clear about the best team we want to play: Sriram

“I have come just a month ago. I am just learning about the boys. When I took over, we were in a lower point. Now I have to learn about the boys. I think I will get there,” said the former Indian international who worked with Australia national team on several occasions.

Bangladesh tried many options and combinations during the tournament and for some, the underperformed team looked unsettled with many experiments, but Sriram thinks it was all part of their plan. He believes the think tank is clear about the plans and they are acting accordingly.

“You look at it as an experiment but we look at it as combinations. We will know how each player responds by putting them in different sitautions. I think we have learned quite a bit. We are very clear about our combinations against different teams. We have to keep all options ready. In our head, we are very clear how we want to approach it.”