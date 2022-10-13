We're very clear about the best team we want to play: Sriram

“I have come just a month ago. I am just learning about the boys. When I took over, we were in a lower point. Now I have to learn about the boys. I think I will get there,” said the former Indian international who worked with Australia national team on several occasions.
Bangladesh tried many options and combinations during the tournament and for some, the underperformed team looked unsettled with many experiments, but Sriram thinks it was all part of their plan. He believes the think tank is clear about the plans and they are acting accordingly.
“You look at it as an experiment but we look at it as combinations. We will know how each player responds by putting them in different sitautions. I think we have learned quite a bit. We are very clear about our combinations against different teams. We have to keep all options ready. In our head, we are very clear how we want to approach it.”
“We are very clear about the best team we want to play. I think the captain, I and the director are on the same page. We have two or three combinations in mind. Given the conditions, we will adopt accordingly.”
Prior to the World Cup, which will commence from Sunday, Bangladesh may lack inspiration as they are failing to get wins. Sriram thinks everything must come together to get desired result and Bangladesh were very close on some occasions.
“Everything has to come together for Bangladesh to win. We had two opportunities against Pakistan. We had to score 100 in the last ten overs in the first game, and defend 100 runs in the last overs in this game. We came up short by small margin in both games. But these are things to learn from. Good teams score or defend ten runs an over in the last half.”