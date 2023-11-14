Williamson relishing ‘special’ India semi-final

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said his side’s experience of playing in front of partisan crowds would serve them well when they face hosts India in a blockbuster World Cup semi-final.

A capacity crowd of over 33,000 is expected at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium -- the home ground of India captain Rohit Sharma -- for Wednesday’s clash.

New Zealand, losing finalists at the last two World Cups but yet to lift the trophy, knocked India out at the semi-final stage in a rain-affected two-day clash in Manchester four years ago.

Bad weather, however, is unlikely to be an issue in Mumbai and while India had plenty of support at Old Trafford, star batsman Williamson knows that will be as nothing compared to the passionate backing they’ll have on Wednesday.