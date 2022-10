Scotland skipper Richie Berrington won the toss and elected to bat against Ireland in their second match of the Twenty20 World Cup at Hobart on Wednesday.

The Scots are looking to build on their stunning 42-run upset of two-time champions West Indies in Group B on Monday.

A win at Bellerive Oval would put them in pole position to seal a spot in the Super 12 with one match left and they named an unchanged side.

Ireland are in transition and enter the game on the back of a 31-run defeat to Zimbabwe and needing a victory to keep their hopes alive. They too are unchanged.