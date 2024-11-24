Greaves hits maiden Test century as West Indies dominate Bangladesh

Justin Greaves hit a maiden Test century as West Indies piled on the runs against Bangladesh to take a firm grip on the opening Test on Saturday.

The 30-year-old all-rounder, playing in just his third match at this level and first in the Caribbean, made an undefeated 115.

His innings helped the West Indies to 450-9 declared before Bangladesh reached 40-2 in reply at stumps. Greaves, who had been on 11 overnight, took 181 balls to make his century with just four boundaries.