USA win toss, bowl against Canada in tournament opener

The USA is co-hosting the tournament with the West Indies with 16 of the group stage games being held in three American venues -- South Florida and New York along with Dallas.

The USA comes into the opener in good form after a surprise 2-1 T20I series win over Bangladesh and is favourite against a Canada team it has had the upper hand over in recent meetings.

There was a restrained opening ceremony, with flag-bearers representing the 20 teams in what is the biggest T20 World Cup after the International Cricket Council expanded the size of the tournament from 16.