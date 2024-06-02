T20 World Cup
USA win toss, bowl against Canada in tournament opener
USA captain Monank Patel won the toss and invited Canada to bat first in the opening game of the T20 World Cup at Grand Prairie stadium on Saturday.
Bad weather from earlier in the day had been replaced by pleasant evening sunshine by the time of the toss for what is the T20 World Cup debut for both teams and the first ever World Cup game on American soil.
The USA is co-hosting the tournament with the West Indies with 16 of the group stage games being held in three American venues -- South Florida and New York along with Dallas.
The USA comes into the opener in good form after a surprise 2-1 T20I series win over Bangladesh and is favourite against a Canada team it has had the upper hand over in recent meetings.
There was a restrained opening ceremony, with flag-bearers representing the 20 teams in what is the biggest T20 World Cup after the International Cricket Council expanded the size of the tournament from 16.