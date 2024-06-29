Dravid hopes India play ‘good cricket’ in final

India head coach Rahul Dravid heaped praise on his team's consistency in making three finals of ICC tournaments, and this time, he is hopeful that luck stays on their side and they emerge victorious after falling short twice.

In just about a year, the duo of Dravid and skipper Rohit Sharma will play their third final of an ICC tournament. Australia was present on both occasions to inflict heartbreak in the ODI World Cup and World Test Championship.

But this time, as they look to find the perfect ending, India made sure that Australia wouldn't be there to spoil the party.

With India aiming to end their hiatus of lifting the ICC trophy, Dravid hailed his team for the consistency that they have managed to showcase for the past year.