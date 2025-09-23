Bangladesh can beat India too: Simmons

Asked if he would only smile after the final, Phil Simmons replied with quiet confidence, a slight grin breaking across his face.

However, it is not that the Bangladesh head coach does not smile at all. However, he keeps a serious face most of the time during the matches.

Even after beating Sri Lanka, he remained the same—calm and composed. That expressionless face went viral on social media. Ahead of tomorrow’s ‘Asia Cup Super-Four’ clash against India, the topic was brought up again when Simmons appeared at today’s press conference.

The Bangladesh supporters can dream even bigger upon hearing Simmons’ response. He said, “I’m the kind of person who can control my emotions. We didn’t come just to win against Sri Lanka; we came to be champions. You’ll see the emotions only if we get knocked out or become champions. For now, my job is to keep everyone grounded in the dressing room.”