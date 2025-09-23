Asia Cup
Bangladesh can beat India too: Simmons
Asked if he would only smile after the final, Phil Simmons replied with quiet confidence, a slight grin breaking across his face.
However, it is not that the Bangladesh head coach does not smile at all. However, he keeps a serious face most of the time during the matches.
Even after beating Sri Lanka, he remained the same—calm and composed. That expressionless face went viral on social media. Ahead of tomorrow’s ‘Asia Cup Super-Four’ clash against India, the topic was brought up again when Simmons appeared at today’s press conference.
The Bangladesh supporters can dream even bigger upon hearing Simmons’ response. He said, “I’m the kind of person who can control my emotions. We didn’t come just to win against Sri Lanka; we came to be champions. You’ll see the emotions only if we get knocked out or become champions. For now, my job is to keep everyone grounded in the dressing room.”
Even though Bangladesh finished as runners-up in the group stage, they have made a strong start in the Super Four. After beating Sri Lanka by four wickets, the Asia Cup final is now within their reach.
However, in their second Super Four match, they face a tough opponent: India. Having won all three group-stage matches and defeated Pakistan in the Super Four, can Bangladesh overcome India?
Simmons replied, “All teams have the ability to beat India. Matches are played on specific days and previous records do not matter on the match day. What really matters is what happens on the day of the match during those three and a half hours. We will play our best and wait for India to make mistakes. That’s how you win a match."
India leads by a long way in past records, and matching their strength is tough. Out of 17 T20 matches between the two sides, Bangladesh has won only once. Yet, in recent times, any match against India always brings extra excitement among the fans.
Speaking regarding this ‘hype’, Simmons said, “There’s hype in every match. Especially since India is the number one T20 team, it’s only natural to feel it against them. And we enjoy it. We enjoy every moment, every match. Enjoy it; give your best—that’s our mindset before the game.”
The Asia Cup final is no longer just a dream—it’s within reach. But first, the match against India feels like climbing a mountain. There’s no smile on Simmons’ face, yet his words carry the courage to scale that peak. Now, it remains to be seen how much of that courage the Bangladesh team can put into action.