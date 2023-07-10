Rashid’s ‘common room’ door is always open for all

Afghan leg-spinner Rashid Khan was changing in the dressing room but was dumbstruck when he looked at the television screen.
It was beyond belief! Afghan players were preparing to take on the field for their second ODI against Bangladesh and the toss was even done. But the list of Afghan players shown on the screen did not contain his name. Rashid with utter surprise expressed. ‘Where is my name!" The very next moment, he called fellow spinner Mujeb-ur-Rahman and said, “Mujeeb, your name is not there either! Aren’t we playing?”
The surprise was disseminated throughout the dressing room for a few moments. Has the eleven for the match changed? Who changed it?
Actually, the mistake was committed by a television broadcaster. They screened the player list of last month’s solitary Test match instead of the second ODI between the sides. As a result, players like Rashid and Mujeeb who were not in the Test side were not featured in the list. The mistake was amended in moments, however, and the dressing room felt relieved.
But the biggest relief for Afghanistan is the name Rashid Khan itself, within and beyond the boundary. He is equally amicable with everybody despite being the biggest star of his country. It is heard apart from the night, the door of Rashid’s room is never closed. Anyone may enter into his open room anytime.
Rashid Khan’s room has become the ‘common room’ in the Radisson Blu Hotel in Chittagong for the Afghanistan team. The room of former Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza was the same for the Bangladesh team once. Even the local team boys are permitted to enter into the room Rashid at any time.
Most of the Afghan cricketers bring food from outside. They prefer kebab-ruti and biryani and the "common room"’ turns into a dinning room. As it is a suite, it has no dearth of space and everyone sits together on the floor for lunch, dinner, to gossip and play ludo.
Ludo must be mentioned because this board game is as popular in Afghanistan as in Bangladesh. It is the main recreation of the Afghans during their leisure. In Chattogram, apart from playing and practice the players spend most of their time at the hotel, passing their time playing ludo.
Some of the players went shopping, however, on Sunday. From the hotel lobby they were seen returning with their shopping bags. But Rashid was in his room as usual. As the meals are also eaten in the rooms, Rashid at best goes to the hotel gym and plays and practices according to schedule. He does not go anywhere else.
Rashid always carries a folded ludo board with him. The game goes on the floor of his tournament. It is heard the ludo tournament goes simultaneously with the cricket series.
But all the hanging out and ludo games are done till the evening. The highly disciplined Afghans returned to their respective rooms within seven or seven thirty in the evening. The lights are turned off by eight except the days of day-night matches.
Another thing must be mentioned about the Afghan cricketers. Interviews of even the biggest names of other countries are sometimes easier to get than from an Afghan player. One needs permission not only from the team’s higher authorities but sometimes also from the authority back in Afghanistan.
Such rigorous regulation is made so that the players are protected from being embarrassed. Most of the Afghan cricketers are not fluent in English and as most foreign journalists ask questions in English, the team management keep them at the arm’s length of players. Moreover, sometimes political issues pop up and refraining them from such sensitive issues is another reason for such regulation.
Rashid, Mohammad Nabi are exceptions. They have an embargo about discussing political issues but they have no problem talking in English. Yet, most of the Afghan players including them prefer to stay away from the spotlight. Rather than facing the media they prefer the comfort of Rashid’s ‘common room’.
