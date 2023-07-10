Rashid’s ‘common room’ door is always open for all

The surprise was disseminated throughout the dressing room for a few moments. Has the eleven for the match changed? Who changed it?

Actually, the mistake was committed by a television broadcaster. They screened the player list of last month’s solitary Test match instead of the second ODI between the sides. As a result, players like Rashid and Mujeeb who were not in the Test side were not featured in the list. The mistake was amended in moments, however, and the dressing room felt relieved.

But the biggest relief for Afghanistan is the name Rashid Khan itself, within and beyond the boundary. He is equally amicable with everybody despite being the biggest star of his country. It is heard apart from the night, the door of Rashid’s room is never closed. Anyone may enter into his open room anytime.

Rashid Khan’s room has become the ‘common room’ in the Radisson Blu Hotel in Chittagong for the Afghanistan team. The room of former Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza was the same for the Bangladesh team once. Even the local team boys are permitted to enter into the room Rashid at any time.