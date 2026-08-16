Mehidy takes three as Bangladesh close on historic win in Australia

Three wickets to off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz put Bangladesh within touching distance of a historic win in Australia at lunch on the fourth day of the first Test in Darwin.

Australia were 243-7 and on the ropes at the break, a lead of 15 with three wickets left.

Cameron Green was batting well to be 85 not out, with Mitchell Starc alongside him on 14.

Resuming the morning at 193-6, Australia lost Alex Carey (30), Beau Webster (5) and Pat Cummins (8) to put Bangladesh on the brink of victory.