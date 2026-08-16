Darwin Test
Mehidy takes three as Bangladesh close on historic win in Australia
Three wickets to off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz put Bangladesh within touching distance of a historic win in Australia at lunch on the fourth day of the first Test in Darwin.
Australia were 243-7 and on the ropes at the break, a lead of 15 with three wickets left.
Cameron Green was batting well to be 85 not out, with Mitchell Starc alongside him on 14.
Resuming the morning at 193-6, Australia lost Alex Carey (30), Beau Webster (5) and Pat Cummins (8) to put Bangladesh on the brink of victory.
The visitors went into the match with most observers giving them no chance of winning.
Their only warm-up game, against a Cricket Australia XI, ended in a big loss that included a second-innings collapse where they were all out for 54.
Bangladesh have never won a Test in Australia and were well beaten in two previous matches there.
But they have completely outplayed the Australians and won every session, batting, bowling and catching better than their more illustrious counterparts.
Australia, fielding their best possible team, have looked out of sorts from the beginning.
Their batting failed in the first innings when they were bowled out on the opening day for 198, then their much-vaunted bowling attack struggled against the gritty Bangladesh batsmen.
Led by a maiden Test century from opener Tanzid Hasan, the Bangladeshis made 426 and importantly kept Australia in the field for 138 overs in Darwin's heat and humidity.
The bowlers then showed great patience Saturday to make regular breakthroughs and keep Australia under pressure.
When Australia resumed Sunday much of their hopes lay with Carey and Green.
Carey lived dangerously in the opening 30 minutes, twice edging seamer Hasan Mahmud through the vacant slips cordon for boundaries.
But on 30 Mehidy produced a beautiful ball, pitching in line then turning sharply to take Carey's outside edge to wicketkeeper Litton Das.
He struck again soon after, bowling Webster for five to leave Australia 193-6 and in deep trouble.
A famous victory edged ever closer when Australian captain Cummins pushed forward to a Mehidy delivery and got an inside edge to short leg, where Shadman Islam took a sharp chance.
Australia were 207-7, still 21 runs behind Bangladesh's first-innings total. Green and Starc batted sensibly to ensure Bangladesh will have to bat again.