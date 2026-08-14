Tanzid first Bangladeshi to score Test century in Australia, as Bangladesh dominate

Tanzid Hasan became the first Bangladeshi to score a Test century in Australia as the visitors dominated to reach 286-3 at tea on the second day of the first Test in Darwin on Friday.

Led by a superb 101 by opener Tanzid and an entertaining 79 not out from captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, Bangladesh led the hosts by 88 runs at the break with seven wickets in hand.

Mushfiqur Rahim (26 not out) was alongside Najmul as the Bangladesh batsmen ground down the Australian attack.

Tanzid batted brilliantly in perfect conditions in the Northern Territory capital as Bangladesh chase a maiden Test win in Australia at the third attempt.