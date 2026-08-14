Classy Tanzid puts Bangladesh in firm charge against Australia
Tanzid Hasan batted superbly to lead Bangladesh to 181-2 at lunch on the second day of the first Test in Darwin on Friday, just 17 runs behind Australia's first innings.
Tanzid was 74 not out at the first break, with captain Najmul Hossain Shanto alongside him on 28.
Playing just his second Test, the 25-year-old Tanzid looked in complete control against the Australian attack.
His only blemish came on 62 when he edged Nathan Lyon to first slip, where the usually reliable Steve Smith couldn't hold on to a sharp chance.
Bangladesh would have been hoping for a good start to the morning after a superb opening day when they bowled the much-vaunted Australians out for 198.
Tanzid and Mominul Haque did just that, starting the day at 96-1 and batting comfortably through the first hour's play.
The Australian bowlers were much improved on Thursday's efforts but the Bangladesh pair played patiently, taking singles when on offer and waiting to pounce on the rare bad balls.
Tanzid brought up his half-century shortly before the drinks break, reaching his 50 off 102 balls with five boundaries.
Mominul looked certain to join Tanzid in reaching the milestone, but on 49 he tried to punch a Josh Hazlewood ball through the off-side, only managing a thick edge to wicketkeeper Alex Carey.
The pair had put on 102 runs and took Bangladesh to 138-2, 60 runs behind the Australian first innings.
Skipper Najmul joined Tanzid at the crease and looked to be aggressive from the start, racing to his 28 runs off only 40 balls.