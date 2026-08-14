Classy Tanzid puts Bangladesh in firm charge against Australia

Tanzid Hasan batted superbly to lead Bangladesh to 181-2 at lunch on the second day of the first Test in Darwin on Friday, just 17 runs behind Australia's first innings.

Tanzid was 74 not out at the first break, with captain Najmul Hossain Shanto alongside him on 28.

Playing just his second Test, the 25-year-old Tanzid looked in complete control against the Australian attack.