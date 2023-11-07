Mathews brands Shakib 'disgraceful' for 'stooping so low'

Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews branded Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan as "disgraceful" after he became the first player in 146 years of international cricket to be given "timed out" in a bitter World Cup clash.

Mathews was adjudged to be out after failing to take strike within the two-minute time limit when he came out to bat on Monday.

He had been unable to secure his helmet strap, an action which delayed the resumption of play and prompted Shakib to successfully appeal for his wicket.

Shakib refused to withdraw the appeal.

"I don't know where the common sense went because obviously it's disgraceful from Shakib and Bangladesh if they want to play cricket and to stoop down to that level. I think there is something drastically wrong," an angry Mathews told reporters in New Delhi.

"In my 15-year career, I've never seen a team going down to that level because the umpires also admitted that it's equipment malfunction, and they could have gone upstairs and checked again."