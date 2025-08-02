India's Krishna and Siraj rock England in series finale

Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj took four wickets each as India fought back in the fifth and deciding Test against England at the Oval on Friday.

England were 129-1 in reply to India's 224 all out as they threatened to build a substantial first-innings lead.

But they were eventually dismissed for 247, just 23 runs ahead, in a match India must win to end one of the most enthralling series in England since the 2005 Ashes level at 2-2.

The recalled Krishna had figures of 4-62 in 16 overs and fellow paceman Siraj, ever-present in a gruelling campaign, 4-86 in 16.2

India were 75-2 in their second innings, a lead of 52 runs, when bad light ended play on the second day, with England a bowler down in the absence of the injured Chris Woakes.

Yashasvi Jaiswal was 51 not out after being dropped twice.