Pakistan sweat on pacer Naseem's fitness ahead of World Cup



Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah is doubtful for next month's World Cup due to a shoulder injury, with the PCB awaiting medical reports before making a final call on his fitness and participation.

Naseem was ruled out of the Asia Cup after suffering the injury during a tournament match against India in Colombo last Sunday.

Pakistan's local media reported initial scans of his right shoulder showed the injury was worse than expected but the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said Saturday that Naseem was still being monitored.