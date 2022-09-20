Babar Azam hopes to regain batting form in England

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said Monday that he hopes a seven-match series against England starting in Karachi this week will help him return to his best scoring form, after a lean Asia Cup earlier this month.

The 27-year-old managed just 68 runs in six games in the United Arab Emirates, where Pakistan finished runners-up to Sri Lanka.

England are on their first tour of Pakistan for 17 years, in a series seen as part of the build-up towards next month's men's Twenty20 World Cup in Australia.