India crush Sri Lanka to lift seventh Asia Cup title

An all-round India crushed Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the final match of the Women’s Asia Cup 2022 to clinch their seventh title at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Tight bowling from Indian bowlers, Renuka Singh (3-5) in particular, restricted Sri Lanka to 65-9 in 20 overs.

The target of 66 was chased down with very little inconvenience thanks to Smriti Mandhana’s unbeaten 51 off 25 balls, reports news agency ANI.