Archer strikes on Test return before India's Gill falls cheaply

England fast bowler Jofra Archer struck an early blow as he made a thrilling return to Test cricket at Lord's on Friday before in-form India captain Shubman Gill fell cheaply.

Archer removed Yashasvi Jaiswal with just his third ball after more than four years of injury-induced exile from Test cricket.

And Gill, who had previously made a mammoth 585 runs in four innings this series, including three hundreds, was later caught behind for a mere 16.

India were 145-3 in reply to England's first-innings 387 at stumps on the second day of the third Test, a deficit of 242 runs.

KL Rahul was 53 not out alongside Rishabh Pant, unbeaten on 19.

Express quick Archer shone at Lord's during England's 2019 50-over World Cup final win and also made his Test debut that season at the ground, where his bouncer concussed Australia's Steve Smith.