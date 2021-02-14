England dismiss India for 329 in first innings

England bowled out India for 329 with wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant hitting an unbeaten 58 on day two of the second Test on Sunday.

Spinner Moeen Ali claimed four wickets, including two in his first over of the morning session in Chennai.

Paceman Olly Stone took three wickets, dismissing Mohammed Siraj for four to wrap up India's innings after they resumed on 300-6.

Ali got Axar Patel stumped by wicketkeeper Ben Foakes on his overnight score of five and two balls later, sent back Ishant Sharma for nought.