England opt to bat first in third T20I

England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the third and final T20I match of the series here at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Sunday.

India has already sealed the series 2-0. The side has dominated the English team with their aggressive batting and tight bowling in the previous two games. The hard-hitting batting unit under the new leadership of skipper Jos Buttler has failed to fire in the series.

Therefore, England have to step on the field today with the intention to win the match and save themselves from a clean sweep in their own territory.