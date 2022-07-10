England opt to bat first in third T20I

For England, bowler Reece Topley and batter Phil Salt are in the squad, replacing Matt Parkinson and Sam Curran. In the Indian squad, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Umran Malik and Shreyas Iyer are in, replacing Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal and Hardik Pandya.
England captain Jos Buttler said at the toss, "We will bat first. Just looking for a change-up, looks like a great wicket. Two changes - Reece Topley and Phil Salt are in, Salt will bat at 4. Parkinson and Curran miss out. Looks like a brilliant surface, there is still a lot of confidence in the side.
Indian captain Rohit Sharma said, "We would have fielded first. Had batted first twice, wanted to chase at least once. Four changes for us - Bishnoi, Avesh, Umran and Shreays are in. They replace Bhuvi, Bumrah, Chahal and Hardik. We don't want to miss out on the winning confidence, but there are a few things we want to have a look at before the World Cup, so the changes. We're excited for Umran, want to wish him the best and give him confidence."
Squads
England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w/c), Dawid Malan, Philip Salt, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Reece Topley and Richard Gleeson
India: Rohit Sharma(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Umran Malik and Ravi Bishnoi