England pull out of men's and women's cricket tours of Pakistan

England cricket chiefs were warned by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday there will be consequences for the decision to withdraw from next month's white-ball tour citing "increasing concerns about travelling to the region".

Rawalpindi was due to host men's and women's Twenty20I double-headers on 13 and 14 October as England's men prepare for next month's T20I World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

Heather Knight's women's team were then due to play three one-day internationals (ODIs) in the same city.