England’s ‘Bazball’ revolution in Test

Some might call it an overreach or think that people are jumping to conclusions. But from what has transpired in the past month or so in the British peninsula, there is more than enough evidence to suggest that Test cricket is at the cusp of a revolution.

An England team captained and coached by two New Zealanders is throwing caution to the wind, playing a new rag-tag version of Test cricket that has left competent Test teams like India and New Zealand without any answers.