Bangladesh to take on Netherlands today

Despite being in a losing streak, Bangladesh want to make their first T20 International appearance in the land down under a memorable one when they take on the Netherlands for their opening game of the T20 World Cup at Bellerive Oval in Australia, reports BSS.

The match starts at 10am as per Bangladesh Time and will be aired live on Gazi TV and T Sports Channel.



A victory is also imperative for them to snap the jinx of defeat in the main round of the tournament for which an opponent like the Netherlands gives them a genuine hope.



Since their only victory against West Indies in the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007, Bangladesh have never won any game in the tournament proper. In the last World Cup in 2021 also, they lost all of the five matches after overcoming the first round of game somehow.