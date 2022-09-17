Bangladesh pacers no longer afraid to get hit

I’ve been very impressed by Ebadot’s attitude, with his willingness to learn every single day. He is a fit man, he is an extremely fit guy. I love his attitude, I really do. I’ve really just enjoyed working with Ebadot. Ebadot has just risen in the last five or so months that we’ve been working together. He has really embraced everything that we have spoken about. He is just a natural athlete, a beautiful action, bowls 145km/h+, and he has shown now that in the white ball format he is a handful. I want to take my hat out to him especially.

It’s never easy getting picked in a World Cup team, never ever. He has forced his way in from so many performances. He has now shown that he is going to be a force in all formats. It’s really a testament to how hard he has worked and how well he has embraced the chats that we have had and taken all the advice from the board. He has forced his way into this T20 World Cup squad. I just think that he has just knuckled down, put his head down and will do whatever it takes to get the job done.

And what a start the other night against Sri Lanka. He bowled quick and bowled accurately. Unfortunately through one devastating over things went south. I just saw his face afterwards. He was just absolutely devastated by how it all finished in that game. But that can happen to anyone. It’s his first game but he has shown that he is going to be a handful. We are playing in Hobart, we are playing in Melbourne, we are playing in Sydney. All those wickets are suited for T20 cricket. The ball comes on to the bat beautifully, there is no movement off the seam but I can tell you that with his extra pace, I think he will be a different factor. Like most quick bowlers in the world, pace has a significant effect on how batters make decisions. I have a lot of respect for Ebadot and how much he has grown in the last five months.