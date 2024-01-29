Decline and fall of Test cricket? Don't tell West Indies or England

A few years ago, an award-winning film "Death of a Gentleman" drew attention to what appeared to be the steady decline of Test cricket as it struggled to ward off the popularity of the shorter game.

On Sunday, however, Test match cricket, which has been on the scene since Australia and England first locked horns at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in March 1877, showed there is still life in the format.

An extraordinary day of twists and turns saw two gripping games in Brisbane and Hyderabad reach nail-biting finales.

They also launched two new stars, both 24, in England's left-arm spinner Tom Hartley and West Indian fast bowler Shamar Joseph.

In Hyderabad, Hartley went from zero to hero, taking 7-62 on his Test debut to help England to a 28-run win over India.

In Brisbane, Joseph, who was working as a security guard a year ago, came back from being helped off the field after being smashed on the toe while batting, to rip through Australia's much-vaunted batting line-up.

Playing in only his second Test, he took 7-68 as the West Indies won by just eight runs, their first win in Australia since 1997.

"I feel like we won the series. Even though it's 1-1 I feel like we won the entire series," Joseph told reporters.

Skipper Kraigg Brathwaite said victory was the perfect riposte to former Australia fast bowler Rodney Hogg who had described the West Indies as "pathetic and hopeless".

