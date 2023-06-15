Trott's wish comes true, yet he does not see much hope

Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott might be ecstatic in the morning but in the fading evening he got so disappointed that he thought it was almost impossible for his side to come back. On the previous evening Trott said they may comeback if they wrap Bangladesh for 10 runs and score 500, they would come back in the game.

Amazingly, his charges got the last five Bangladesh wickets for just nine runs to bundle them for 382 early in the morning but Bangladesh bowlers were equal to the task and dismissed Afghans for just 146 before their batters ended the day on 134-1.

As a result, Afghanistan are already trailing by 370 runs with nine Bangladeshi wickets in hand only after the second day on Thursday in their one-off Test match at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.