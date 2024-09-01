Bangladesh in deep trouble after losing 6 wickets for 26

Bangladesh found themselves in deep trouble on the third morning of the Rawalpindi Test, losing six wickets for just 26 runs in their first innings in reply to Pakistan's first innings total of 274.

Pakistan pacers Khurram Shahzad and Mir Hamza posed a formidable challenge to the Bangladeshi batters on the morning of the third day of the Test, as Bangladesh struggled to offer meaningful resistance.

The first day of the Test was washed out due to persistent rain and a wet outfield. On the second day, Bangladesh bowled out the hosts for 274 runs, with Mehidy Hasan Miraz taking five wickets. Bangladesh ended day two at 10 without a loss.