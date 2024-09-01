Rawalpindi Test
Bangladesh in deep trouble after losing 6 wickets for 26
Bangladesh found themselves in deep trouble on the third morning of the Rawalpindi Test, losing six wickets for just 26 runs in their first innings in reply to Pakistan's first innings total of 274.
Pakistan pacers Khurram Shahzad and Mir Hamza posed a formidable challenge to the Bangladeshi batters on the morning of the third day of the Test, as Bangladesh struggled to offer meaningful resistance.
The first day of the Test was washed out due to persistent rain and a wet outfield. On the second day, Bangladesh bowled out the hosts for 274 runs, with Mehidy Hasan Miraz taking five wickets. Bangladesh ended day two at 10 without a loss.
However, on the third day, Bangladesh quickly lost their first wicket after adding just four runs. Zakir Hasan was the first batter to fall, dismissed by a fuller-length delivery from Khurram Shahzad. Zakir attempted a soft shot to mid-wicket but was easily caught.
Shahzad struck twice more in his next over, removing Shadman Islam and Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto. Shadman missed a swinging delivery that hit his stumps, while Shanto was beaten by another swinging ball, managing only an edge that deflected the ball onto his stumps.
With the early damage done, Bangladesh needed either Mominul Haque or Mushfiqur Rahim to stabilize the innings, but both failed to deliver. Within the next three overs, both were back in the dressing room.
Mominul, who scored just one run, was dismissed by a fuller-length delivery from Mir Hamza. He tried to flick a ball aimed at the leg stump but ended up giving an easy catch. In his next over, Mir Hamza also removed Mushfiqur, Bangladesh's hero from the first match at the same venue. Mushfiqur attempted to defend a ball coming at the stumps but edged it to the wicketkeeper. Khurram Shahzad struck again, removing Shakib Al Hasan for just two runs.
At the end of the 13th over, Bangladesh were reeling at 35 for six, still trailing by 239 runs.
Bangladesh won the first Test of this two-match series in Rawalpindi and were in a strong position to win the series if they could secure a win or at least a draw in this match. However, this batting collapse has put them at risk of a different outcome.