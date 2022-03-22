Experience bears little fruit for Bangladesh

Skipper Tamim and other specialists pointed out how the pitch at Wanderers was behaving erratically early on and the Bangladeshi batters don’t deserve all the blame.

But Bangladesh had found themselves in a very similar situation just last month. That match didn’t take place in a foreign land. It took place at Bangladesh’s home of cricket, Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. Also, it wasn’t against an established international side like South Africa but against Afghanistan, a team that is still finding its feet at the highest level.

The same five names occupied the top five spots in Bangladesh’s batting line-up. On that occasion, chasing 216, Bangladesh were reduced to 28-5.

Bangladesh ended up winning the match owing to a record breaking 174-run seventh wicket stand between Afif Hossain and Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Against South Africa, the same two players got together and helped Bangladesh avoid getting folded for a mediocre total, but couldn’t ensure a win.

With the poor batting performance on Sunday, Bangladesh rolled back the clock to 2003, when Bangladesh were the whipping boys of international cricket as the last time the Tigers lost five wickets under 35 runs was in 2003.