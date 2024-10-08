Shakib to retire from Test cricket at Mirpur?

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Faruque Ahmed has made indications of fulfilling Shakib Al Hasan’s wish to retire from Test cricket at home.

Speaking to newspersons regarding the upcoming home series against South Africa following a board meeting on Monday, the BCB president said, “I am in touch with Shakib. He has a good chance of retiring at home.”

Earlier, Shakib at a press meet before the Kanpur Test against India said he wanted to retire from Test cricket in the upcoming home series against South Africa.

He also hoped that the BCB would make necessary arrangements to ensure his safety during the match at Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla Stadium and his safe departure from the country after the match. He also announced his retirement from the T20 format and returned to the US after the Test series against India.