Australia Women's team to tour Bangladesh for first time

The Australia Women's Cricket team will arrive in Dhaka on 17 March for their first ever tour to Bangladesh.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Tuesday announced the itinerary for Australia women's tour which includes three ODIs and three T20 internationals.

The ODI series is a part of the 2022-25 ICC Women's Championship. The teams have previously only faced each other in ICC events-once in 2022 World Cup and twice in T20 World Cup in 2020 and 2023.