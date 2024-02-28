Australia Women's team to tour Bangladesh for first time
The Australia Women's Cricket team will arrive in Dhaka on 17 March for their first ever tour to Bangladesh.
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Tuesday announced the itinerary for Australia women's tour which includes three ODIs and three T20 internationals.
The ODI series is a part of the 2022-25 ICC Women's Championship. The teams have previously only faced each other in ICC events-once in 2022 World Cup and twice in T20 World Cup in 2020 and 2023.
This will however be the first ever bilateral series between the two sides.
All of the matches of their tour in Bangladesh will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.
The three ODIs are slated to be held on 21, 24 and 27 March and all of the matches will start from 9.30 am. The three T20 Internationals are scheduled on 31 March, 2 and 4 April. The T20I matches will start at 12:00 pm. The Australian team will depart the country on 5 April.