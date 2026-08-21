Bangladesh squad for Mackay Test: Who will play, who will miss out?

The pitch and conditions at the Great Barrier Reef Arena have raised the question. Otherwise, after such a win in Darwin, why would any team even consider breaking up a winning combination?

That is not exactly what Bangladesh are thinking in Mackay. Coach Phil Simmons said yesterday that he is not one to break up a winning combination unless there is a compelling need to do so. Yet the issue repeatedly came up at captain Najmul Hossain’s press conference today, Friday.

The first question is whether Bangladesh will field four pace bowlers in Mackay, with conditions expected to be even more pace-friendly than in Darwin.