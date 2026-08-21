Australia make one change in squad against Bangladesh

Veteran spinner Nathan Lyon avoided the axe on Friday with Australia opting for the same attack in the second Test against Bangladesh, while Matt Renshaw comes in at the top of the order.

A pace-friendly pitch is predicted at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay as the hosts look to bounce back from a nine-wicket upset in the first Test in Darwin last week.

Captain Pat Cummins initially told a news conference they were considering Scott Boland in an all-pace attack alongside himself, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.