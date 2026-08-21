Simmons wary of a wounded Australia

For a brief moment, panic spread through the nets at the Great Barrier Reef Arena. During batting practice, Mushfiqur Rahim was struck by a ball and sat down on the ground. Physio Bayjedul Islam rushed over with a first-aid kit. Litton Das stopped his own batting practice in the adjacent net and stood watching.

The scare did not turn into anything serious, however. After receiving first aid, Mushfiqur returned to batting practice and completed the session without any further problems.

But what happened to Tanzid Hasan! He arrived at the ground in the afternoon and taken part in the team warm-up, but why was he nowhere to be seen in the nets? Instead of batting, he spent the entire session standing some distance away beside chief selector Habibul Bashar.