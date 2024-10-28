Pakistan white-ball coach Kirsten resigns before Australia tour

Pakistan's white-ball head coach Gary Kirsten resigned on Monday after just six months in the job and a week before a tour of Australia begins.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said the former South Africa Test player would be replaced by Test coach Jason Gillespie for the tour, in a statement offering no reason for Kirsten's departure.

Media reports said both coaches had been unhappy after a recent PCB decision to shut them out of the squad selection process.

Kirsten has made no public statement about his resignation.