Bangladesh’s Shorna Akter named in ICC team of the tournament

Shorna impressed one and all with her big-hitting ability in the tournament. She scored 153 runs in five matches at an excellent strike rate of 157.73.

Shorna scored in excess of 20 in all games and hit six sixes in the tournament, second only to India’s Shafali Verma.

Her batting prowess has also earned her a spot in the national team squad for the forthcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, which will also be held in South Africa.