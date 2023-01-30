Bangladesh’s Shorna Akter named in ICC team of the tournament

Alongside the right-hander, three players each from champion India and runners-up England and one player each from Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Sri Lanka were named in the XI.
Pakistan’s Anosha Nair was named the 12th player.
Shorna impressed one and all with her big-hitting ability in the tournament. She scored 153 runs in five matches at an excellent strike rate of 157.73.
Shorna scored in excess of 20 in all games and hit six sixes in the tournament, second only to India’s Shafali Verma.
Her batting prowess has also earned her a spot in the national team squad for the forthcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, which will also be held in South Africa.
In the tournament, Bangladesh qualified to the Super Six as group champions. The team suffered just one defeat in the Super Six against South Africa, which cost them the chance of playing in the semifinal.
Team of the tournament
Shweta Sehrawat (Ind), Grace Scrivens (c) (England), Shafali Verma (India), Georgia Plimmer (NZ), Dewmi Vihanga (SL), Shorna Akter (BD), Karabo Meso (wk) (South Africa), Parshavi Chopra (Ind), Hannah Baker (Eng), Ellie Anderson (Eng), Maggie Clark (Aus).
12th player: Anosha Nasir (Pak)