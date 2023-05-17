Stoinis, Mohsin help Lucknow edge Mumbai to boost play-off hopes

Marcus Stoinis’ unbeaten 89 and last over heroics by Mohsin Khan helped Lucknow Super Giants bolster their play-off hopes with a five-run win over Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday.

Mohsin, an up and coming left-arm quick who returned figures of 1-26, defended 11 off the final over as Mumbai fell short of their 178-run victory target in Lucknow.