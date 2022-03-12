Faf du Plessis replaces Kohli as Bangalore captain

South African Faf du Plessis will succeed Virat Kohli as Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper, the Indian Premier League team announced Saturday as it gears up to chase an elusive maiden tournament title.

The former Test captain is a league veteran, making his debut for Chennai Super Kings in 2012 and a star of the side's most recent national Twenty20I championship last year.

He was subject to a fierce bidding war in last month's player auction and eventually signed to Bangalore for more than $900,000.

"Faf was among our top priority at the IPL auctions," said team chairman Prathmesh Mishra in a statement announcing the 37-year-old's captaincy.