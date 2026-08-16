"This is the biggest win in Bangladesh’s history"

There may not be many who would disagree with this remark from Najmul Hossain Shanto.

After Bangladesh defeated Australia in a Test in Darwin, the Bangladesh captain said this was the country’s biggest win in any format. At the post-match presentation, Najmul also spoke about Bangladesh’s pace bowling, Tanzid Hasan’s superb century and other aspects of the victory.

The significance of the nine-wicket win over Australia on their home soil becomes clear when one looks at history. Sri Lanka have never beaten Australia in a Test in Australia.