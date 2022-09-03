Pakistan pacer Dahani out of Asia Cup clash with India

Pakistan on Saturday suffered a new Asia Cup blow with fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out of the key India clash due to a suspected side strain.

Babar Azam's Pakistan will meet India for the second time in the Twenty20 tournament in a Super Four contest in Dubai on Sunday.

Dahani is the third Pakistan quick to be forced out with injury after Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Wasim left the team ahead of the six-nation tournament in the United Arab Emirates.

Pakistan lost the opener to India but hammered Hong Kong by 155 runs to enter the Super Stage of the tournament, which acts as a tune-up for the T20I World Cup in Australia.