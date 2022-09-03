Pakistan pacer Dahani out of Asia Cup clash with India

The team said Dahani's injury "happened while bowling in the match against Hong Kong in Sharjah on Friday".
"As in the case with any suspected side strain injury, the medical team will monitor him for the next 48-72 hours, following which they will make decisions, including carrying out a scan and further participation in the tournament," read a team statement.
But it is feared that Dahani will have to sit out the rest of the matches, with Hasan Ali, who made the team in place of Wasim, his likely replacement in the XI.
Afghanistan and Sri Lanka are the other two teams in the Super Four from Group B after Bangladesh bowed out.