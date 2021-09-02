Fernando ton powers Sri Lanka to 300-9 against South Africa

Opening batsman Avishka Fernando hit a sparkling century to help Sri Lanka post 300 for nine in the first one-day international against South Africa on Thursday.

Fernando, who made 118, put on key partnerships including a 97-run fourth-wicket stand with Charith Asalanka, who scored 72, after the hosts elected to bat at the start of the three-match series in Colombo.

South African spinner Keshav Maharaj returned figures of 2-30 from his 10 overs to check Sri Lanka's run rate in the middle overs.