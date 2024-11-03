Ajaz stars as New Zealand beat India 3-0 in historic Test sweep

New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel took six wickets as his side sealed a historic 3-0 Test sweep in India, with a thrilling 25-run win in the third Test on Sunday.

Chasing 147 for victory, India were bowled out for 121 in 29.1 overs on day three, after Rishabh Pant hit a valiant 64 at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

Ajaz bowled Washington Sundar for 12 for the final wicket as he roared in delight and the Black Caps celebrated the rare triumph and their first ever Test series win on Indian soil.

This is the first time India have been whitewashed in a Test series at home since South Africa’s 2-0 win in 1999-2000, and their first-ever 3-0 clean sweep at home.