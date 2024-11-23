Australia out for 104 against India after Starc digs in

Mitchell Starc hit a defiant 26 to keep Australia in touch on day two of the opening Test at Perth, with the hosts all out for 104 at lunch on Saturday to trail India by 46.

Australia lost Alex Carey and Nathan Lyon during an intense session on a lively deck before Starc and Josh Hazlewood dug in.

They reached three figures courtesy of a dogged last-wicket holdout by the pair -- their 25-run stand was the longest of the Australian innings. Hazlewood was not-out seven.