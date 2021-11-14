Finch cannot wait for 'great' contest against New Zealand

Australia captain Aaron Finch predicted a "great contest" against New Zealand in Sunday's final when the trans-Tasman rivals clash in their bid to win a maiden Twenty20I World Cup title.

Finch said his team must stay focused throughout the match because he expects Kane Williamson's men to fight till the end in Dubai.

"Anytime you play New Zealand you know how great a contest it's gonna be, you know that they're so disciplined in all three facets of the game," Finch told reporters on Saturday.