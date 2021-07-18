Former captains respect Mahmudullah’s retirement decision

Despite being a last-minute addition to the squad for the one-off Test against Zimbabwe, Mahmudullah Riyad proved his worth once again. He returned with an unbeaten 150 in the first innings of the Harare Test.

It immediately created a hope that Mahmudullah would last in Tests for a longer period of time now. But Mahmudullah had another idea— after hitting career-best innings, he abruptly announced his retirement from the format that left many astonished.