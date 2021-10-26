Four biggest wins at the T20I World Cup

Sanath Jayasuriya smashed 88 off 44 balls as Sri Lanka posted a mammoth 260 for six after being invited to bat first in Johannesburg.

Skipper Mahela Jayawardene also contributed with a 27-ball 65.

Kenya were never in the chase as they crawled to 88 for nine in 19.3 overs with Thomas Odoyo absent hurt.

Pace bowlers Chaminda Vaas, Lasith Malinga and off spinner Tillakaratne Dilshan took two wickets each.