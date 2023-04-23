Gujarat snatch win over Lucknow as Punjab edge out Mumbai in IPL

Gujarat had opted to bat on a slow and low wicket and their 135-6 was testament to Pandya’s sharp execution.

Shubman Gill was out for a duck off his second ball, but Pandya propelled Gujarat forward with four sixes before Marcus Stoinis sent him back in the final over.

Rahul started the chase slowly after earning the dubious distinction of becoming the first opener in IPL history to play out two first-over maidens in consecutive innings.

But he soon put paid to recent criticism of his strike rate, reaching his half-century off 38 balls.

The dismissal of fellow opener Kyle Mayers hit the brakes and Rahul failed to add to the eight boundaries he had already struck.