Lyon bags five, Australia pin down India after close Kohli lbw

Nathan Lyon led Australia’s spin charge Saturday with five wickets to leave India in deep trouble on 179-7 at tea after Virat Kohli fell to a controversial lbw during day two of the second Test.

Axar Patel, on a counter-attacking 28, and Ravichandran Ashwin, on 11, were batting at the break with the hosts still trailing Australia by 84 runs on a turning New Delhi pitch.

Lyon completed his 22nd Test five-wicket haul after sending back Srikar Bharat but it was debutant Matthew Kuhnemann’s earlier dismissal of Kohli, for 44, that hurt India.