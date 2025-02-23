Pakistan opt to to bat against India in key clash

Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and elected to bat in a blockbuster Champions Trophy clash against India on Sunday as his side looks to stay alive in the tournament.

A full house was expected for the eagerly awaited Group A match at the 25,000-capacity Dubai International Stadium, India's home for the 50-over tournament after they refused to tour Pakistan due to political tensions.

Defending champions Pakistan lost the tournament opener to New Zealand and another defeat will virtually end their chances of making the semi-finals.