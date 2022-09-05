Kohli reveals Dhoni was lone supporter after quitting captaincy

Virat Kohli has revealed that only Mahendra Singh Dhoni sent him messages of support during a tough phase of mental struggle after quitting the Test captaincy.

Kohli, 33, has shrugged off his extended dry run with the bat at the Asia Cup, hitting two successive half-centuries, including 60 against Pakistan in a losing cause in Dubai on Sunday.

Kohli took a month off to recharge ahead of the six-nation tournament that acts as a tune-up to the T20 international World Cup beginning next month.