Afif, Nurul take Bangladesh to 158 against UAE

Afif Hossain's career-best T20I knock and a timely 35 off 25 balls from skipper Nurul Hasan helped Bangladesh post 158-5 against the UAE after another top-order collapse in the first Twenty20 international of the two-match series at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Afif made an unbeaten 77 off 55 balls with the help of seven fours and three sixes in an innings that made up for the lacklustre batting from majority of the batters after they were asked to bat first.

Afif and Nurul's unbroken sixth wicket stand of 81 off 54 balls gave the bowlers a total they will back themselves to defend against the UAE.

For the hosts, leg-spinner Karthik Meiyappan claimed 2-33 in his four overs.