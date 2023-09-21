'Unaware' Ferguson finds Bangladesh a 'good challenge' at home

New Zealand stand-in skipper Lockie Ferguson was not aware of his side's dismal ODI record in Bangladesh but admitted that it would be a huge challenge to win a series here.

The Black Caps have not won any ODI match in Bangladesh since 2008 and lost seven straight matches. After winning a three-match ODI in 2008 by 2-1, New Zealand suffered a 4-0 defeat in five-match series in 2010 and a 3-0 sweep in 2013.

Since then, it would be the first ODI series between the two sides on Bangladesh soil, reports news agency BSS.

"We know how strong Bangladesh are in their home conditions, so it's a good challenge for us against them. And it's my first time playing here, so certainly plenty to learn on my behalf. But the boys are really looking forward to tomorrow (Thursday) and getting underway," Ferguson said while speaking to the media on Wednesday.